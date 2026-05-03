Iranian army declares full control over the Strait of Hormuz

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The Iranian army has issued a stern warning regarding maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that no vessel can transit the strategic waterway without its explicit authorization.

Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, a spokesperson for the Iranian army, stated in recent press remarks that this mandate applies to all ships, regardless of whether they are considered friendly or hostile to the Islamic Republic, News.Az reports, citing Iraqi News Agency.

The announcement comes alongside a broader warning to international adversaries. General Asadi emphasized that any new aggression directed toward Iran would be met with "new tools and methods" of retaliation. This declaration highlights a hardening stance by the Iranian military over one of the world's most critical oil transit chokepoints.

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor through which a significant portion of the world's petroleum passes. By claiming the right to grant or deny permission for passage, the Iranian army is signaling its intent to exercise total oversight of the waterway, a move that directly challenges international maritime norms and the principle of free navigation in the region.

News.Az