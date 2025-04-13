Incumbent head of state wins presidential election in Gabon

People look for their name on the electoral roll at a polling station in Lambarene, Gabon, on April 8, 2025. © Luc Gnago, Reuters

Gabon’s head of state in the transitional period Brice Oligui Nguema has won the presidential election with 90.35% of the vote, the Gabon24 television channel quoted Interior Minister Hermann Immongault as announcing the preliminary results of the voting, News.Az informs via TASS.

Nguema’s closest rival, Prime Minister Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, scored 3.02% of votes. The voter turnout was more than 70%.

Brice Oligui Nguema was appointed the country’s head of state for the transitional period by a group of the military who seized power in Gabon on August 30, 2023. They annulled the results of the August 25, 2023 presidential election where Ali Ben Bongo Ondimba had won his third presidential office. A new constitution strengthening the presidential authority was adopted in November 2024.

Brice Oligui Nguema is a relative to the family of the previous president, served as an aide to his father, Omar Bongo Ondimba (President of Gabon in 1967-2009), was commander of the republican guards. On August 30, 2023, he led a state coup against Ali Ben Bongo Ondimba.

