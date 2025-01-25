India and Azerbaijan share strong cultural ties, says ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

“India and Azerbaijan enjoy deep cultural relations, which were further strengthened by a series of high-level interactions in 2024. Our economic collaboration continues to thrive," said Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Indian Ambassador to the country, as he addressed the reception held in Baku marking India's 76th Republic Day, News.az reports citing local media .

"In 2024, India's leading gas and oil company ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) boosted its stake in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oil and gas field and the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline company with additional investment,” stressed the Ambassador.He hailed the strengthening of the people-to-people ties, noting that India is now the third largest source of tourists for Azerbaijan. In 2024, the number of tourists arriving from India grew by 2.1 times compared to the previous year. Direct flights between India and Azerbaijan have increased from 3 times a week to 14 times in a short period of time."Enhancing transport links between India and Azerbaijan will further strengthen our trade relations and people-to-people ties. Through our flagship ITEC (India Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme, numerous Azerbaijani officials have advanced their skills, while around 450 Indian students continuing their education in Azerbaijan. Such exchanges hold great promise for future cooperation and mutual contributions," the ambassador emphasized.

News.Az