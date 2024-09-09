India and US start joint military exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

India and the US have launched their annual joint military exercise in the northwestern Indian state of Rajasthan, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

An Indian Defense Ministry statement said that the 20th edition of India-US joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas-2024 began in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan state.The exercise has been held annually since 2004, alternating between India and the US, the statement said.“This edition marks a significant increase in the scope and complexity of the joint exercise in terms of troop strength and equipment,” it said.The exercise is scheduled to be concluded on Sept. 22.According to the ministry, the aim of the joint exercise “is to enhance joint military capability of both sides to undertake counter terrorism operations in a sub conventional scenario... The exercise will focus on operations in the semi-desert environment.”“The joint exercise will also enhance defense cooperation, further augmenting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations,” the statement added.In July this year, the Indian Navy's frontline warships carried out a military exercise with the Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike group of the US in the Indian Ocean. Before that, Indian and US combined armed forces had conducted Exercise Tiger Triumph 2024.

News.Az