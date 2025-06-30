India considers acquiring Russian S-500 air defense systems

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring Russia’s latest S-500 Prometei air defense systems.

The interest in the S-500 follows the proven performance of its predecessor, the S-400, which demonstrated high effectiveness in combat, including successful interceptions at record distances, News.Az reports, citing the Indian Defense News portal.

The operational success of the S-400 has prompted Indian defense experts to evaluate the advantages of adding the more advanced S-500 system to the country's arsenal, according to the portal.

India is interested in it also due to the changing situation in the region on the background of reports about the delivery to Pakistan of J-35A stealth fighter jets.

S-500 is "a strategic defensive asset of Russia and its export demands permission of the top national leadership," the portal said. However, a deal is not ruled out due to long-standing and trustworthy cooperation between Russia and India in the defense sphere.

S-500 of Almaz-Antey destroys all existing and prospective aerospace targets in the whole range of altitudes and speeds.

News.Az