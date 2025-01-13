India considers impact of US sanctions on Vostok Oil project

+ ↺ − 16 px

India is considering an effect of US sanctions on the Vostok Oil project, a source in the Indian government told reporters, News.az reportsc iting TASS.



"We are considering and analyzing what effect it [the US sanctions - TASS] will have," the source said.Indian companies are participating in the Vostok Oil project, he noted. "We are still participating," he added.On January 10, US introduced sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector, the tanker fleet and the financial sector. The Vostok Oil project was also included into the sanction list.

News.Az