India crush Australia by 48 runs to lead T20 series 2-1

India secured a 2-1 lead in their T20 series against Australia with a commanding 48-run victory on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Thursday.

After losing the toss and being sent in to bat, India posted 167-8, powered by a solid 46 from Shubman Gill and valuable contributions from Abhishek Sharma (28) and Shivam Dube (22), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India’s bowlers then dominated, bundling Australia out for 119. Off-spinner Washington Sundar finished with impressive figures of 3-3 in just eight balls to seal the win.

"I thought 167 was par on that wicket," said Australian captain Mitchell Marsh. "But batting was pretty hard — we had a few partnerships but just couldn't get the big one to give us momentum."

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav praised his bowlers, saying, "There was a little bit of dew, but they adapted really quickly. Bowling a side out is what we want from them."

India’s innings had a strong start, with openers Abhishek Sharma and Gill putting on 56 runs off 6.4 overs before Sharma fell to Tim David. Dube added freely but was bowled by Nathan Ellis, and Gill followed shortly after, leaving India 121-3. Yadav’s 20 runs came before he was caught on the boundary, with the rest of the batting lineup contributing modestly.

Australian openers Marsh (30) and Matthew Short (25) began well, but India’s bowlers maintained pressure, taking wickets at crucial moments to secure the win.

India will now head to Brisbane on Sunday aiming to clinch the five-match series, after the opening game in Canberra was washed out.

News.Az