Australia bowl first against India in Canberra T20I, Abbott left out

Australia won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I of the five-match series against India in Canberra. Captain Mitchell Marsh continued his streak of choosing to bowl first in all 18 T20Is where he has won the toss.

Sean Abbott was left out of the side, with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis joining Josh Hazlewood, who will only play the first two matches before focusing on Ashes preparation. Matt Kuhnemann replaces Adam Zampa, who is missing for personal reasons, while Cameron Green and Glenn Maxwell are unavailable. Josh Philippe makes his T20I return since 2023, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

India retained their three frontline spinners from the Asia Cup final: Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack alongside Harshit Rana. Allrounder Nitish Reddy is ruled out for the first three matches due to injury.

For Australia, this series represents their toughest T20 challenge in recent months after wins over West Indies, South Africa, and New Zealand. India aim to build momentum with their experienced spin trio in Canberra’s conditions.

News.Az