According to its data, in August, India reduced the share of oil supplies from Russia from 45 to 40 percent in the total volume of imports of this hydrocarbon.As Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University, said at the end of September, India's approach to purchasing Russian hydrocarbons differs significantly from China's. It turns out that India transfers almost all of the oil purchased abroad to local oil refineries, whose products are then resold to foreign buyers. In other words, in India, almost all of its imported oil is re-exported.According to the findings of Kpler analysts, in the same month Turkey halved its purchases of raw materials from Russia. Thus, the average daily volume of Russian oil imports fell to just under 200 thousand barrels per day. At the beginning of June, it was an average of 400-450 thousand barrels.And on September 28, it became known that India refused to buy LNG from Arctic LNG 2, since this product is subject to sanctions.

News.Az