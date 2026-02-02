India explores linking UPI with Alipay+ for global payments

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s government and central bank are in discussions with Ant International about potentially linking the country’s instant payment system with Alipay+ to support cross-border digital transactions, according to government sources.

If implemented, the move could allow Indian travellers to use India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to make payments at international merchants that already accept Alipay+, significantly simplifying overseas spending, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The discussions involve India’s finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which operates UPI. The talks have not yet been publicly announced, and officials have not commented on the matter.

Alipay+ is operated by Singapore-based Ant International, the overseas arm of Chinese fintech giant Ant Group. The platform connects multiple digital payment systems and allows merchants worldwide to accept payments from users of different local apps.

Industry experts say such integration could strengthen India’s digital payments ecosystem globally. UPI has already expanded internationally in recent years, with acceptance growing in several countries popular with Indian tourists and business travellers.

The potential partnership could also improve convenience for Indian users by reducing the need to exchange currency or rely on international cards while travelling. Instead, users could pay directly through familiar domestic payment apps linked to UPI.

However, any agreement would likely involve regulatory scrutiny, given the cross-border data, financial security and geopolitical considerations linked to international fintech partnerships.

India has been actively promoting UPI as a global payment standard. Expanding interoperability with global payment networks like Alipay+ could accelerate adoption, especially in regions where Chinese payment systems are already widely used.

Neither Ant International nor Indian authorities have officially confirmed the talks. If finalized, the partnership could mark another step in India’s push to position UPI as a key player in global digital payments.

