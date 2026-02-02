Maruti Suzuki output limits to ease in months

The automaker reported flat domestic sales in January despite rising exports. Waiting periods for popular mass-market models, including the Wagon R, have stretched beyond a month due to supply limitations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Maruti Suzuki is currently using some production lines to assemble vehicles across multiple segments and plans to expand capacity in 2026. The company has around 175,000 pending bookings and is operating plants on Sundays and public holidays to reduce the backlog, according to senior executive director of marketing and sales Partho Banerjee.

The company is also assessing which models could be exported to Europe under India’s trade agreement with the European Union.

While domestic sales rose 0.5% year-on-year in January to 174,529 units, exports surged 88% to a record 51,020 units, driven by strong demand from markets including Japan, South Africa and Saudi Arabia.

Industry rivals also reported strong performance, with Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posting record monthly domestic sales, while Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 25% increase in monthly dispatches.