India freezes Starlink approvals over security concerns

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India has frozen final approvals for Elon Musk’s Starlink to launch commercial operations in the country due to growing security concerns.



Security agencies under India's Ministry of Home Affairs have reportedly withheld the crucial clearances required for the SpaceX-operated satellite internet service. The hesitation stems from recent reports that Starlink terminals were actively used during conflicts in the Middle East, even though the service is not licensed in Iran. This incident has raised red flags in New Delhi regarding its ability to monitor and control a US-based satellite operator during times of high geopolitical tension, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The regulatory freeze comes after Indian telecom giants Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio signed agreements with SpaceX in 2025 to help bring the high-speed satellite internet service to the Indian market.

Beyond blocking Starlink specifically, the security standoff has caused a wider bottleneck in India's satellite communications sector. The Department of Telecommunications has finalized a framework for satellite-spectrum pricing, but transmission to the federal Cabinet for final approval is currently delayed as officials adopt a more cautious approach to the industry as a whole.

To move forward, Starlink must now explain how it will guarantee compliance with Indian security mandates when faced with conflicting demands from foreign governments or during international crises. Neither SpaceX nor the Indian government has issued an official comment on the matter.

News.Az