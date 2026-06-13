At least 5 killed in India Air Force aircraft crash - VIDEO

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Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel have died following a crash involving an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam, News.Az reports, citing Hindustan Times.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the twin-engine turboprop aircraft was attempting to land at the Jorhat air base.

In an official statement, the IAF said it regrets the loss of five personnel in the AN-32 crash at Jorhat, Assam.

The Air Force identified the deceased as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat, and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

The IAF described their deaths as a “supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.”

It also ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the crash that occurred at the Jorhat Air Force Station.

Visuals from the Jorhat airfield showed the aircraft split into two at the airstrip after the crash. The wreckage could be seen lying adjacent to the runway even as rescue and emergency workers tried to douse the fire.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft that has been extensively used by the IAF for logistics, cargo transportation and operational support missions across diverse terrains, including high-altitude and remote regions.

News.Az