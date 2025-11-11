India investigates deadly Delhi car blast as PM Modi vows justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

A deadly car explosion near the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening has killed at least eight people and injured 20, prompting authorities to investigate under India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the country’s primary anti-terrorism law.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, arriving in Bhutan, expressed deep concern and promised swift justice, stating, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice."

The blast, the first major one in Delhi since 2011, occurred around 7 p.m. when a slow-moving car stopped at a traffic signal and exploded, damaging nearby vehicles. Forensic teams and police have sealed the site, and authorities are tracing the car’s owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia emphasized that the investigation is at a preliminary stage. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said agencies are conducting a thorough probe, with findings to be released publicly soon.

The incident has caused disruption in the old quarters of Delhi, with shops near the blast site still closed and the Red Fort Metro station shut for security reasons. Relatives of victims gathered at nearby hospitals amid uncertainty about the injured and deceased.

The blast comes as Modi was in Bhutan for celebrations marking the 70th birthday of the country’s fourth king. The prime minister has previously returned from foreign visits in response to attacks on Indian citizens, highlighting the high priority placed on national security.

