Delhi car blast investigated as terror attack under anti-terrorism law

Indian police have opened an investigation under the country’s anti-terrorism law after a deadly car explosion near Delhi’s historic Red Fort killed eight people and injured at least 20 others, officials said on Tuesday.

The case has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) — India’s primary counter-terrorism law — along with the Explosives Act and other criminal charges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The blast, which occurred around 7 p.m. on Monday, is the first major explosion in the capital in over a decade. A slow-moving car reportedly stopped at a traffic signal before exploding near the Red Fort Metro Station, damaging nearby vehicles and leaving the area littered with debris and wreckage.

“Forensic teams are scouring the site for clues. The investigation is still at a preliminary stage,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia.

Authorities have placed several Indian states and key installations on high alert. Relatives of victims gathered outside Lok Nayak Hospital, where the injured and deceased were taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proceeded with his scheduled visit to Bhutan on Tuesday but was briefed on the situation. Home Minister Amit Shah said “all angles” were being probed, promising swift results from security agencies.

The Red Fort, a 17th-century Mughal landmark and major tourist attraction, also serves as the site from which the prime minister delivers his annual Independence Day address.

