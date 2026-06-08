India urges citizens not to travel to Iran

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In the wake of renewed hostilities between Iran and Israel, India on Monday issued an urgent advisory asking its nationals to avoid any travel to Iran and leave the country immediately.

"In view of the latest developments in the region, the embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran," read a statement issued by the Indian embassy in Tehran, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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"Indian nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport," the statement added.

News.Az