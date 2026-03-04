France's Rafale jets intercept Iranian drones over UAE

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s Rafale fighter jets have neutralised Iranian drones targeting the United Arab Emirates, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced on Wednesday.

According to Barrot, the drones were intercepted over the UAE, where hundreds of French navy, air force and army personnel are stationed, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, the minister said France had deployed the Rafale jets, which are based at the Dhafra air base near Abu Dhabi, to patrol the country’s airspace and protect military installations from potential Iranian attacks.

Amid the escalating conflict in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced on Tuesday that France would send its flagship aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean Sea in response to the widening crisis.

News.Az