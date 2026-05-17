Fire erupts on train in India's Madhya Pradesh - VIDEO

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A fire broke out on Sunday in one of the coaches of a train in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, with no injuries reported, officials said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred aboard the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in Ratlam district, around 295 kilometers west of Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh.

Massive Fire On Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam, Passengers Rescued



Read: https://t.co/u1z4fQqLa7 pic.twitter.com/bEhT0zN0lV — NDTV (@ndtv) May 17, 2026

“The coach, carrying 68 passengers, was evacuated within 15 minutes,” a railway official said. “No passenger or railway staff was injured in the incident.”

According to reports, the train guard first noticed flames coming from the compartment and alerted the loco pilot, prompting the train to be stopped and emergency evacuation procedures to begin.

Railway authorities immediately cut off the overhead electric supply and launched firefighting operations. The fire later spread to a second luggage-cum-guard van attached behind the affected coach.

News.Az