Azerbaijan, Romania explore cultural cooperation

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Senator Gheorghe-Ioan Bota, Chairman of the Committee for Culture and Media of the Romanian Senate, met with the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bucharest, Gudsi Osmanov, on Thursday to discuss prospects for cooperation in the fields of culture, education, heritage, and media.

During the meeting, the parties highlighted the importance of further expanding friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Romania in cultural and humanitarian areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

They also exchanged views on strengthening ties between cultural and educational institutions of the two countries, organising reciprocal visits, implementing joint projects, and enhancing cooperation in scientific research.

Bota invited Ambassador Osmanov to visit Romania’s Bihor region, noting that such a visit could help promote the region’s cultural heritage and traditions, as well as identify new opportunities for cooperation.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation between Romanian television and Azerbaijani media organisations, including joint projects and the exchange of professional experience.

News.Az