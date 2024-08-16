Yandex metrika counter

India's space agency successfully launches earth observation satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Friday successfully launched its third and final developmental flight, Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)-D3, carrying Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08, officials said, News.az reports citing Xinhua .

The SSLV-D3 lifted off from the launch pad of Sriharikota, off the Bay of Bengal coast located in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh at 9:17 a.m. (local time).

"The third developmental flight of SSLV is successful. The SSLV-D3 placed EOS-08 precisely into the orbit," ISRO in a brief statement posted on social media said. "This marks the successful completion of ISRO/DOS's SSLV Development Project. With technology transfer, the Indian industry and New Space India Limited will now produce SSLV for commercial missions."

