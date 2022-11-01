News.az
Tag:
Space Agency
Singapore set to launch national space agency
02 Feb 2026-13:37
Russia developing $5 billion alternative to Starlink, says Space Agency head
19 Sep 2025-15:40
Azercosmos generates $8.5 million in service exports to 41 countries in first half of 2025
31 Jul 2025-14:36
Azercosmos to host global space agencies summit during COP29
07 Nov 2024-15:45
India's space agency successfully launches earth observation satellite
16 Aug 2024-10:14
Azercosmos, SpaceX sign cooperation agreement
09 May 2023-01:19
Azercosmos, Voyager Space sign MoU for space initiatives
22 Sep 2022-11:22
