India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posts quarterly profit fall
Source: Reuters
Indian carmaker Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TAMO.NS), opens new tab posted a lower fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as soaring raw material costs offset higher sales at its luxury JLR unit , News.az reports, citing Reuters.
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The Range Rover SUV manufacturer posted a profit of 57.83 billion rupees ($603.89 million) for the quarter ended March 31, against 84.7 billion rupees a year earlier.
By Faig Mahmudov