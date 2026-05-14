India's Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posts quarterly profit fall

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Indian carmaker Tata Motors ​Passenger Vehicles (TAMO.NS), opens new tab ‌posted a lower fourth-quarter profit ​on Thursday, ​as soaring raw material ⁠costs offset ​higher sales ​at its luxury JLR unit , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

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The Range ​Rover SUV ​manufacturer posted a profit ‌of ⁠57.83 billion rupees ($603.89 million) for the quarter ​ended ​March ⁠31, against 84.7 billion ​rupees ​a ⁠year earlier.

News.Az