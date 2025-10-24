Tata Motors officially renamed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tata Motors has officially been renamed to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, with its new scrip ID showing as ‘TMPV’ on stock exchanges.

The change follows the recent adjustment to the demerger of its commercial vehicle business, which took effect earlier this month, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The shares of the now separate commercial vehicle division are expected to be listed on India’s major stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, the company set October 14 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for receiving shares in the newly demerged commercial vehicle business. Investors who held Tata Motors shares as of that date are entitled to receive one share of the demerged entity for every one share of Tata Motors they owned.

The new entity, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV), is expected to begin trading on BSE and NSE in November. The demerger officially became effective on October 1, with stock adjustments completed on October 14.

In August last year, Tata Motors’ board approved the plan to split its commercial and passenger vehicle businesses into two separate listed entities. The move aims to enhance operational focus and unlock future growth opportunities for both segments.

Following the restructuring, the passenger vehicle division will operate as Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPVL), while the commercial vehicles entity will be listed as Tata Motors (TML) in November.

The 1:1 demerger structure establishes two independent and focused companies — Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) — each positioned to strengthen its leadership in its respective market.

