India slumps to 102-4 as South Africa's Harmer strikes twice in second Test

Spinner Simon Harmer led a disciplined South African attack to leave India struggling at 102-4 at the first break on day three of the second Test in Guwahati on Monday.

India trail by 387 runs in response to South Africa’s first-innings total of 489 on a batting-friendly pitch, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, on six, and Ravindra Jadeja, yet to score, were at the crease at the break.

Play started 30 minutes early due to local sunset times, with the order of breaks reversed, placing the shorter tea interval before lunch.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who lost overnight partner KL Rahul early in the session, reached his 13th Test half-century before being dismissed for 58 by Harmer.

Harmer also removed Sai Sudharsan for 15. Marco Jansen then sent Dhruv Jurel back for a duck, deepening India’s predicament.

South Africa, chasing their first series win in India since 2000 after winning the opening Test, had set up a commanding position with Senuran Muthusamy top-scoring at 109 in their first innings.

