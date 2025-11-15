Harmer stars as South Africa bowls out India for 189 in Kolkata Test
Spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to lead South Africa’s fightback, bowling out India for 189 after the hosts had built a slim lead of 30 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.
Spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to lead South Africa’s fightback, bowling out India for 189 after the hosts had built a slim lead of 30 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.
India’s batsmen struggled on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch, losing regular wickets over 62.2 overs in response to South Africa’s first innings total of 159. KL Rahul’s 39 was the highest score in a low-scoring contest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
Indian captain Shubman Gill retired hurt for four due to a neck spasm and did not return to bat, leaving India’s innings to end in the second session.
India went into lunch at 138-4 and Dhruv Jurel started with two fours after the break before Harmer got the batter caught and bowled for 14 to trigger a collapse.