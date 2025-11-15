Harmer stars as South Africa bowls out India for 189 in Kolkata Test

Spinner Simon Harmer took four wickets to lead South Africa’s fightback, bowling out India for 189 after the hosts had built a slim lead of 30 on day two of the opening Test on Saturday.

India’s batsmen struggled on a tricky Eden Gardens pitch, losing regular wickets over 62.2 overs in response to South Africa’s first innings total of 159. KL Rahul’s 39 was the highest score in a low-scoring contest, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Indian captain Shubman Gill retired hurt for four due to a neck spasm and did not return to bat, leaving India’s innings to end in the second session.

India went into lunch at 138-4 and Dhruv Jurel started with two fours after the break before Harmer got the batter caught and bowled for 14 to trigger a collapse.

Ravindra Jadeja took India into the lead with a boundary but fell lbw for 27 off Harmer and India sunk further when pace bowler Marco Jansen had Kuldeep Yadav caught behind for one. Harmer had Axar Patel out for 16 to return figures of 4-30. Jansen claimed three wickets. The hosts resumed on 37-1 with overnight batters Rahul and Washington Sundar, who made 29, extending their partnership to 57 in a grinding first hour. Returning Rishabh Pant hit a 24-ball 27 on a pitch with inconsistent bounce and more turn expected. Sundar hit two fours and one six in his otherwise laboured knock before falling caught behind to Harmer. Gill walked out to loud cheers but his stay was limited to three balls as he swept Harmer for a four at backward square-leg and then held his neck in pain. The physio soon arrived and Gill walked back to the pavilion. Rahul kept up his hard work from day one when he made 13 off 59 balls and on day two looked more assured until his departure off Keshav Maharaj.

News.Az