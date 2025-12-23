India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner amid rising tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Tuesday, India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah, just hours after Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry called in Indian Ambassador Pranay Verma to express Dhaka's "grave concern" over a series of incidents in India targeting Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

This is the second time the Bangladeshi envoy to India, Hamidullah, was summoned by the Indian government amid tense ties between the two countries following violent anti-India protests in several parts of Bangladesh, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Earlier in the day, in a statement, the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said that Verma was apprised of Dhaka’s "grave concern" over incidents outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi on December 20, 2025, along with vandalism at its Visa Centre in Siliguri on December 22, which it attributed to "various extremist elements". Last week, India first summoned envoy Hamidullah to convey its strong concerns over what it described as a "deteriorating security environment" in Bangladesh and the resulting threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

