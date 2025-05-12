India to send second batch of Akash air defense missile systems to Armenia in July
Medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system Akash at an airbase
India to send second batch of Akash air defense missile systems to Armenia in July, News.Az informs via IADN Centre.
The Akash system is a surface-to-air missile that can destroy fighters, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, UAVs and other air assets at a range of up to 25 km. Armenia is the first foreign buyer of these weapons.
It should be noted that India sent the first battery of its Akash anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia in November last year.