India to send second batch of Akash air defense missile systems to Armenia in July, News.Az informs via IADN Centre.

The Akash system is a surface-to-air missile that can destroy fighters, cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, UAVs and other air assets at a range of up to 25 km. Armenia is the first foreign buyer of these weapons.

It should be noted that India sent the first battery of its Akash anti-aircraft missile systems to Armenia in November last year.

