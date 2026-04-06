Indian fuel tankers exit Strait of Hormuz

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Two more India-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers have exited the Gulf region, according to vessel tracking data, as India works to reposition fuel shipments amid ongoing disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ships, Green Asha and Green Sanvi, are reported to have safely crossed into the eastern approaches of the Strait of Hormuz, while a third vessel, Jag Vikram, remains in waters west of the passage, data from LSEG and Kpler shows, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical energy transit chokepoints, and recent regional tensions have significantly disrupted commercial shipping activity. While access has been restricted in parts of the waterway, Iranian authorities have said “non-hostile vessels” may transit if properly coordinated.

The latest movement brings the total number of Indian-flagged LPG carriers successfully passing through the strait to eight, according to tracking data.

India, the world’s second-largest importer of LPG, has been gradually moving stranded shipments out of the Gulf as part of efforts to stabilize supply chains.

Several vessels, including Shivalik, Nanda Devi, Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, BW Elm, and BW Tyr, have already reached Indian ports in recent days.

The developments come as India faces significant pressure on its cooking gas supply chain, with imports accounting for around 60% of national LPG demand. A large majority of those imports typically originate from Middle Eastern suppliers.

Authorities in India have reportedly prioritized household LPG supply while limiting distribution to industrial users to avoid shortages.

At the same time, India has begun using empty vessels in the Gulf to load additional LPG cargoes, aiming to reduce backlog and ensure continued supply stability.

The situation highlights growing vulnerability in global energy logistics as geopolitical tensions continue to affect one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.

News.Az