Trump’s ‘reckless’ moves could drag US into ‘living hell’, Iranian speaker says

In a post on X on Sunday, Qalibaf also criticised what he described as Trump’s alignment with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living hell for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” he said.

He warned Trump against any miscalculation involving Iran, saying the United States would “gain nothing through war crimes”.

Qalibaf also called for respect for the rights of the Iranian people and an end to what he described as a “dangerous game”, saying these were the only viable solutions to the ongoing tensions.

According to Press TV, the remarks come after Trump renewed his threat to unleash “hell” on Iran if it continues to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed, saying Washington could target the country’s power plants and bridges.

Trump also said that Tuesday would mark coordinated attacks on Iranian infrastructure, adding that the operations would be “wrapped up in one”.

Iran has tightened restrictions on ship movements through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing US-Israeli strikes on the country.

Iranian authorities have said the strategic waterway remains open, but not to vessels linked to the United States, Israel or their allies.

The restrictions have contributed to rising global energy and commodity prices, with analysts warning the impact could escalate further if tensions persist.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, also warned on Sunday that global energy flows and international trade could be disrupted “with a single move” in the event of what he described as a US or Israeli miscalculation.

“If the White House dares to repeat its foolish mistakes, it will soon realise that the flow of global energy and trade can be disrupted with a single move,” Velayati said.