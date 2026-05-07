Indian instant home services startup Pronto raises $20 million as valuation doubles from March

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Indian on-demand home services startup Pronto has raised an additional $20 million in its Series B round from venture ​capitalist Lachy Groom, doubling its valuation to $200 million in just ‌two months.

The platform, backed by General Catalyst, offers services such as laundry, kitchen prep and home cleaning from 125 rupees ($1.32), with workers available within 15 minutes. It ​competes with Urban Company's (URBN.NS), opens new tab Insta Help and Lightspeed-backed Snabbit , News.az reports, citing Reuters.

Pronto raised $25 million in ​March from Epiq Capital, Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst and ⁠Bain Capital Ventures at a $100 million valuation.

The company will use much ​of the fresh capital to scale its workforce, CEO Anjali Sardana said, ​adding the platform is "very supply-constrained."

"We went from 3,000 bookings a day at the beginning of December to now over 26,000 bookings a day...we've been scaling supply quite ​fast, but it has not kept up with demand," Sardana said, adding ​that she expects growth over the next six months to come from deepening its ‌presence ⁠in existing markets.

Pronto is also expanding into services such as car washing and gardening, as well as piloting home cooks.

Like many growth-stage startups, it offers customers substantial discounts while offering steady payouts to workers.

Sardana ​said the company ​has cut burn ⁠per booking by 55% in the last quarter, and remains "very well capitalized for the next year or two".

"We're ​in a business where to build habit, and also ​because ⁠of competition, there will be a lot of discounting for a long time. Therefore, the way to keep burn in check is to keep your ⁠fixed ​cost low," she said.

"The next 24-36 months ​are likely to be very burn heavy," a BofA Securities note dated May 4 said.

($1 = ​94.6100 Indian rupees)

News.Az