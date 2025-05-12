Indian, Pakistani military officials set to discuss next steps

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's military operations chief is scheduled to hold discussions on Monday with his Pakistani counterpart to determine the next steps following a recently declared ceasefire, according to a statement from New Delhi.

India’s foreign ministry said both sides’ director generals of military operations would speak with each other on Monday at 12pm (11:30am PKT), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Pakistan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the talks.

Saturday's ceasefire in the Himalayan region, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, followed four days of intense firing and diplomacy and pressure from Washington.

