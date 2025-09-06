Indian PM to skip UN General Assembly amid US tariff tensions

The decision comes amid growing trade tensions between India and the United States, following President Donald Trump’s imposition of punitive tariffs on New Delhi over its purchase of Russian oil during the Ukrainian conflict, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

A list of speakers issued by the United Nations had both PM Modi and Donald Trump lined up to address the annual session. The high-level General Debate at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly is set to take place from September 23 to 29, with Brazil traditionally opening the session, followed by the United States.

According to the speakers' list, India is scheduled to address the Assembly on the morning of September 27. External affairs minister S Jaishankar will represent India in place of the Prime Minister at the session.

Considered the “busiest diplomatic season” of the year at the United Nations Headquarters, the high-level session opens in September annually. This year, the session will be set against the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as the Ukraine-Russia conflict, making it significant.