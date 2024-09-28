News.az
News
Tag:
General Assembly
Azerbaijan elected to UNESCO World Heritage Committee for 2025–2029
24 Nov 2025-17:45
Kazakhstan aims to become Eurasia’s top logistics hub by 2029
26 Sep 2025-00:30
Indian PM to skip UN General Assembly amid US tariff tensions
06 Sep 2025-18:31
Australia to recognize Palestinian state at UN in September
11 Aug 2025-09:20
Baku hosts 3rd extraordinary session of ICDO General Assembly
10 Jul 2025-13:26
UNGA president praises Azerbaijan's green transition, green energy concepts
14 Nov 2024-13:38
Azerbaijan, UN discuss cooperation prospects
14 Nov 2024-11:58
Azerbaijani FM, UN chief discuss Baku-Yerevan peace process
29 Sep 2024-16:52
COP29 ‘opportunity’ to contribute to global peace, climate agenda, Azerbaijani FM tells UN
29 Sep 2024-12:16
COP29 presidency’s priorities, initiatives highlighted at UN event
28 Sep 2024-13:56
