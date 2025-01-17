Indian police detain suspect in stabbing of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police in the Indian city of Mumbai have detained a man in connection with the knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his home.

Senior officers from the Mumbai police department maintained they had not made an arrest but only detained a suspect, who is being questioned, News.Az reports, citing Indian media. At least 20 police teams are working on the case. One of these teams is trying to obtain leads from police informers regarding any robber with a past history seen in the area recently.The police are also analysing their database on history sheeter robbers matching the description of the suspect caught on CCTV camera of the Satguru Sharan building on St Terra Road, Bandra West, where Khan’s family resides.Early Thursday morning, between 2 am and 2:30 am, a man believed to be in his early 30s snuck into Khan’s 11th-floor apartment, allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore, injured the family’s nanny, and later attacked Khan with a blade six times before escaping. Khan, who bled profusely, was rushed to the Lilavati hospital by his family in an autorickshaw, where he underwent surgery. Senior doctors say he is stable and out of danger.

News.Az