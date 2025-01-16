Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan out of danger after being stabbed in home attack - UPDATED

Popular Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has undergone surgery and is out of danger after he was stabbed by an intruder in his home overnight, his team has said.

The attack took place early on Thursday morning in an upscale neighbourhood in the Indian city of Mumbai, where Khan lives with his family, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

City police told BBC Marathi that the actor was injured after a scuffle broke out between him and an unidentified man who entered his house sometime after midnight.Police have formed teams to investigate the matter."Khan has come out of surgery and is out of danger. He is currently in recovery and the doctors are monitoring his progress," Khan's team said in a statement.Khan, who made his Bollywood debut in 1993, primarily works in Hindi cinema and is known for his quick wit and comic timing.Among his popular movies are romantic comedies such as Dil Chahta Hai and Kal Ho Naa Ho and recent action dramas such as Tanhaji and Devara: Part 1.His role as an antagonist in Omkara, a 2006 critically acclaimed adaptation of Shakespeare's Othello, was widely appreciated.Khan comes from a family of erstwhile Nawabs who ruled Pataudi, a small princely state on the outskirts of Delhi, and is married into a family of film stars.His father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a cricketer who captained the Indian team in the 1960s. His mother Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress who has featured in prominent Hindi and Bengali films from the age of 14.His sister Soha Ali Khan also acted in films for some years.Khan's wife Kareena comes from a family of celebrated actors, directors and producers who have been active in Bollywood for almost a century.

