Indian stock markets closed for Bali Pratipada; Asian shares mixed

Indian stock markets remained closed on October 22 for the Bali Pratipada festival, as per the official NSE holiday calendar.

Trading will resume on Thursday, October 23, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

Bali Pratipada commemorates the legendary victory of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana avatar over demon king Bali, symbolizing devotion, humility, and cosmic balance.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets showed mixed trends. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%, Singapore’s Straits Times rose 0.25%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.82%, Taiwan’s Weighted Index fell 0.53%, and South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.23%.

In India, investors enjoyed a mid-week break following the special Muhurat Trading session on Tuesday, which marked the start of Samvat 2082. The Nifty closed at 25,868.60, up 25.45 points or 0.10%, while the Sensex ended at 84,426.34, up 62.97 points or 0.07%. Broader markets outperformed, with the BSE Midcap rising 0.3% and the Smallcap index jumping 1%.

Leading the Nifty gains were Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, Infosys, and M&M, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Max Healthcare, and Asian Paints saw losses. Sector-wise, Media, Metal, and Pharma topped gains, whereas PSU Banks and Realty lagged, though most sectors closed in green.

The BSE and NSE Muhurat trading session ran from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, symbolically marking the start of the new financial year.

