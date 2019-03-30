India’s interest in Azerbaijan growing every day - ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

India’s interest in Azerbaijan is growing every day, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bawitlung Vanlalvawna said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a seminar on medical tourism held with the organizational support of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador touched upon the relations between the two countries and said that Azerbaijan is becoming an attractive tourist destination.

Interest in Azerbaijan is growing, and because this beautiful country has become an attractive tourist destination, many tourists from India also come to Azerbaijan, he added.

News.Az

News.Az