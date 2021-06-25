India's richest state shuts malls, cinemas as new variant spreads

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's richest state on Friday ordered malls and cinema halls to close as it scrambles to control a more transmissible variant of the coronavirus that has scuppered plans to ease lockdown measures, Reuters reports.

At least 20 cases in Maharashtra state have been found linked to the new Delta Plus variant that India designated a variant of concern on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

While it is not known where the variant originated, Public Health England first reported on Delta Plus in a June 11 bulletin, calling it a sub-lineage of the Delta variant first detected in India last year.

The Delta variant was partly responsible for a ferocious second wave in India that triggered a flood of cases and overwhelmed the health system.

Scientists fear Delta Plus could trigger another wave of infections as India recovers from the second wave. Many states, including Maharashtra, have been easing lockdown rules imposed in April.

"Positivity rate and daily infections were going down consistently until a week ago, but in some regions again cases have started to rise," a senior government official in Maharashtra told Reuters, declining to be named.

"We don't know whether this is due to easing restrictions or the new variant, but this is a concern," the official added.

At least 11 other countries have reported cases of Delta Plus.

News.Az

