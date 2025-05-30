Indigenous man’s death in police custody sparks outrage in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death of a 24-year-old Indigenous man in police custody in Australia’s Northern Territory has triggered public outrage, following authorities’ refusal to initiate an independent investigation.

The man, a member of the Warlpiri community from Yuendumu, died Tuesday after being restrained by two plainclothes police officers during an altercation with a supermarket security guard in Alice Springs, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He was taken to Alice Springs Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

First Nations leaders and advocates called for immediate accountability, demanding an independent probe into the incident.

“If you are a First Nations person you are far more likely to end up in the back of a police paddy wagon, or worse, than in a supported disability system,” said Damian Griffis from the First Peoples Disability Network, as quoted by ABC News.

Independent senator Lidia Thorpe also condemned the authorities' failure to act on systemic issues: “We have governments who basically are complicit in the ongoing genocide of our people because they won't implement the recommendations.”

On Friday, Acting Commissioner Martin Dole rejected the demand for an independent inquiry.

“I spoke with Senator Malarndirri McCarthy following her suggestion of an independent investigation,” he said in a statement. “I conveyed to the Senator my complete confidence in the systems of oversight in place in the Northern Territory.”

According to national broadcaster ABC, 594 Indigenous people have died in custody since 1991, including nine so far this year.

