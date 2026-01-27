IndiGo cancels flights citing safety concerns near Iran

In a travel advisory shared on social media, the airline said it is taking a cautious and proactive approach, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew remains its highest priority. The company confirmed that it has made additional adjustments to its flight schedule after reviewing the evolving situation in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

As part of these measures, IndiGo announced that flights to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku and Tashkent will remain cancelled until February 11. The airline did not provide further details on the nature of the developments but indicated that the decision was made to ensure operational safety.

The move comes amid broader regional uncertainties affecting international air routes, with airlines increasingly monitoring geopolitical developments that may impact flight safety and routing.

IndiGo said it will continue to assess the situation and update passengers accordingly, advising travelers to check official airline channels for the latest flight information and schedule changes.