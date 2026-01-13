IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after bird strike

The aircraft, operating as flight 6E-437 from Gorakhpur to Bengaluru, was carrying 216 passengers and crew when the bird strike occurred shortly after takeoff, News.Az reports, citing Indian media.

The impact damaged the front section of the aircraft, prompting the flight crew to divert immediately to the nearest safe airport, officials said.

Airport authorities said the pilot quickly alerted Varanasi Air Traffic Control and carried out a precautionary emergency landing at the Varanasi airport. All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated from the aircraft, with no injuries reported.

Airport Director Puneet Gupta confirmed that the aircraft suffered damage to its nose section due to the bird strike, but stressed that the timely response by the crew ensured a safe landing and prevented any harm to those on board.

Following the landing, passengers were provided assistance. Some were flown to Bengaluru on other flights on Monday, while others were accommodated on alternative services arranged by the airline. IndiGo has also begun additional technical inspections of the aircraft before it is cleared to return to service, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is expected to examine the incident in line with standard procedures for bird strike events, although no official statement has been issued by the regulator so far.