Indonesia acknowledges radioactive contamination at major industrial site

The government has declared a special radioactive contamination event at the Cikande Industrial Estate in Serang, Banten, following the discovery of widespread Cesium-137 (Cs-137) contamination in the area, which has impacted at least nine individuals.

“The declaration of this special contamination event is intended to accelerate decontamination efforts in the affected area,” Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan said on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Cs-137 is a man-made radioactive isotope generated through nuclear reactions. High levels of exposure to Cs-137 can cause severe burns, acute radiation sickness and increased cancer risk, and may even be fatal.

An investigation into suspected radioactive contamination at the Cikande Industrial Estate commenced in August after the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected Cs-137 contamination in a sample of frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia. The shrimp originated from PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, a company operating within the Cikande area.

In response, the Indonesian government suspended operations at Bahari Makmur Sejati’s production facility on Aug 22, ordered a full environmental audit of the plant and instructed all workers to evacuate the site as a precautionary measure. On Sept 11, a special task force was formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Minister Zulkifli revealed that the source of the Cs-137 contamination was traced to the steel melting plant Peter Metal Technology (PMT), which is located approximately two kilometers from Bahari Makmur Sejati’s production facility. PMT reportedly imported scrap metal contaminated with Cs-137 as its raw material.

Authorities believe the Cs-137 contamination was primarily spread through airborne dust produced during the scrap metal melting process. This radioactive dust settled on multiple surfaces within the facility, including exhaust fans and generators, before dispersing beyond the plant’s perimeter and contaminating the surrounding area.

