Indonesia boosts security following deadly protests

The protests erupted over lavish perks for lawmakers and quickly escalated into widespread anger directed at the nation’s police force.

The deadly protests, which began last week over MP housing allowances nearly 10 times the minimum wage in the capital Jakarta, have forced President Prabowo Subianto to make a U-turn over the measures.

Demonstrations began peacefully, but turned violent against the nation's elite paramilitary police unit after footage showed one of its teams running over 21-year-old delivery driver Affan Kurniawan late Thursday.

Protests have since spread from Jakarta to other major cities, in the worst unrest since Prabowo took power, with more rallies planned Monday across Indonesia's vast archipelago.

Police set up checkpoints across the capital on Monday, while officers and the military conducted city-wide patrols and deployed snipers in key locations.

Demonstrators were expected to gather outside parliament in Jakarta and at the national police headquarters. But at least one group, the Alliance of Indonesian Women, said late Sunday it had cancelled its planned protest because of heightened security.

The capital's police force paraded a convoy of armoured cars and motorbikes outside parliament late Sunday, in a show of force as they attempt to warn off protesters.

Schools and universities in Jakarta were holding classes online until at least Tuesday, and civil servants based in the city were asked to work from home.

Experts said Prabowo's U-turn in a speech on Sunday and parliament's gesture to revoke some lawmaker perks may not be enough to dispel the unrest.

"The Indonesian government is a mess. The cabinet and parliament will not listen to the people's pleas," 60-year-old snack seller Suwardi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP near parliament.

"We have always been lied to. That's why people are always angry. Because they never met our demands."

The Indonesian stock index fell more than three percent at the open on Monday after the weekend unrest rattled markets.