Three killed as Indonesian protesters torch regional parliament building amid unrest

Three people have been killed and five others injured in Makassar, South Sulawesi province, after protesters set fire to a regional parliament building on Friday evening. Indonesia’s disaster management agency confirmed the deaths but did not specify the causes, while local media reported that some victims may have been trapped inside the burning building. Two of the injuries occurred when people jumped to escape the flames.

The unrest follows growing demonstrations against lawmakers’ pay, which began earlier this week in Jakarta. Protests escalated after a police armored vehicle fatally struck a motorcycle taxi driver on Thursday. The incident fueled anger nationwide, with reports of looting, damage to transport infrastructure, and rallies spreading to Bandung and Yogyakarta, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Prabowo Subianto, facing his first major test since taking office in October, visited the victim’s family on Friday to offer condolences and pledged to oversee the investigation into the driver’s death. In Jakarta, authorities suspended some train and bus services near protest sites on Saturday, although there were no immediate signs of fresh demonstrations.

