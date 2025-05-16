Indonesia detains 170 foreigners in immigration raid

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indonesian government arrested 170 foreigners from 27 countries during immigration operations held from May 14 to May 16 across Greater Jakarta, including Jakarta, Depok, Tangerang, and Bekasi, the country's Ministry of Immigration and Corrections announced on Friday.

The foreigners are suspected of violating Indonesia's Immigration Law. They could face up to five years in prison plus fine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The operation targeted apartments, cafes and shopping centers, marking the third major sweep this year, following similar actions in Bali, North Maluku, and the industrial zones of Morowali and Tobelo.

