Indonesia floods death toll rises to 502

Rescue operations are ongoing at full speed in the affected areas, the agency added. Flooding has displaced roughly 550,000 residents in North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh provinces, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Damaged roads and disrupted communication networks have made some areas inaccessible, with relief supplies primarily delivered by air.

President Prabowo Subianto said the government’s rescue and relief efforts are being carried out with full force. He also emphasized the need for effective responses to climate change and urged local governments to enhance environmental protection and preparedness for future extreme weather events.