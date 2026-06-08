Indonesia lifts tsunami warning

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Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) on Monday lifted its tsunami warning, hours after ordering evacuations of northern coastal areas threatened by tsunami waves following a strong earthquake in the Philippines, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

In a statement, BMKG said the tsunami warning status ended after observations showed that sea level conditions had returned to normal.

On Monday morning, minor tsunami waves were detected at several coastal monitoring stations in northern Indonesia, the agency added.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines caused panic among residents in some coastal areas of northeastern Indonesia, local media reported on Monday.

Indonesia and the neighboring Philippines experience frequent earthquakes due to their location in the Pacific "Ring of Fire."

News.Az