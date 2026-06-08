US ambassador nominee to Azerbaijan found to have Armenian roots

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Armenian media outlets have joined the discussion surrounding US President Donald Trump’s nomination of Alexander Alden as the next US ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to Musavat.com, Armenia’s publication Voice of Armenia has offered a detailed assessment of Alden, whose nomination follows a vacancy of nearly a year and a half after the departure of Mark Libby in December 2024.

According to Voice of Armenia, the White House faced difficulties in appointing a new ambassador for two key reasons. First, the crisis involving Iran complicated Washington’s regional planning, making it harder to select a candidate capable of advancing US policy in Azerbaijan. Second, during Trump’s second term, around 2,000 experienced diplomats either resigned or were dismissed, leaving embassy positions unfilled in more than 100 countries, including Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The publication expressed confidence that Alden’s nomination will be approved by the Senate, describing him as a diplomat with a strong and diverse professional background. Despite his relatively young age, Alden has experience in diplomacy, military analysis and technology. He previously served at the Pentagon as Special Assistant to the Secretary of Defence for Nuclear Affairs and worked on the National Security Council, where he was responsible for defence policy, strategy and advanced technologies. At the State Department, he focused on relations with European and Asian countries and participated in developing US strategy towards China. He also served as Assistant Secretary of State and worked with Palantir Technologies, an American technology company known for its close cooperation with Israel, according to several independent US sources.

The publication highlighted another aspect of Alden’s background, claiming that he has Armenian roots. According to the report, his parents were Soviet political emigrants who settled in the United States. Voice of Armenia noted that Azerbaijani media reports on the nomination did not mention this detail. The outlet suggested that Alden’s Armenian roots may have influenced his nomination, speculating that Washington could be seeking to send a symbolic message to Baku or demonstrate its desire to reduce ethnic tensions in the region.

At the same time, the publication argued that Alden’s ethnic background is unlikely to provide any significant political or diplomatic advantage for Armenia. It cautioned against interpreting ancestry as a determining factor in the policies of representatives of major powers, suggesting that while the news may generate enthusiasm among some Armenians, ethnicity rarely shapes the actions of diplomats representing global powers. According to the article, officials serving powerful states are guided primarily by national interests rather than ancestral ties. The publication cited the example of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to support its argument that ethnic background does not determine a diplomat’s policies or decisions.

“Alexander Alden may consider himself half-Armenian, perhaps speak some Armenian and enjoy dolma, but that does not mean anything,” the publication wrote. “He is, above all, an American specialist, diplomat and official who acts in accordance with the interests of the country he represents.”

The article concluded that it would not be surprising if a future US ambassador to Armenia were found to have Turkish or Azerbaijani roots, describing such “mirror diplomacy” as characteristic of the American approach.

News.Az