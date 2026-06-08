Pakistan security forces eliminate 27 militants in series of operations

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Pakistani security forces killed 27 militants during a series of intelligence-based operations conducted over the past 72 hours in the North Waziristan district of the country's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, security forces engaged multiple militant hideouts in the Miran Shah area, resulting in intense exchanges of fire that led to the killing of 27 militants.

The military said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who had been involved in numerous terrorist activities and targeted killings of civilians in the region.

ISPR added that the operation avenged the killing of prominent local figure Malik Saifullah Dawar in Miran Shah, adding that those responsible for the attack had been brought to justice.

Clearance operations are continuing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants, said the military, adding that the operations are part of Pakistan's ongoing counterterrorism campaign, aimed at eradicating militancy and strengthening national security.

News.Az