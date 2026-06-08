Philippines closes airport after strong quake

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The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced the temporary suspension of operations at General Santos International Airport following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday.

"Assessments of air navigation facilities, equipment and operational capabilities are currently underway to ensure the continued safety and integrity of airport operations," CAAP said in a public advisory, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Passengers are advised to coordinate with their respective airlines for updates on the status of their flights.

News.Az